



Friday, November 20, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a woman publicly exposed another lady whom she accuses of trying to wreck her marriage by claiming to have a child with her husband.

The aggrieved woman shared photos of the lady on Facebook and appealed to members of the public to help her identify her, claiming that she comes from Kapenguria but is currently based in Eldoret.

According to the woman, the lady has been contacting her husband and claiming that they have a child together.

She further described her as a dangerous conwoman and appealed to anyone who knows her or her family to contact her privately so that she can take legal action.

“Anyone knows this lady? She says she comes from Kapenguria but is in Eldoret. She has been cornering my husband, claiming that she has a baby with him. Anyone who knows her, even her family, inbox me so I can open a case against her,” she wrote.

The post has since attracted mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning why the woman was confronting the alleged rival instead of holding her husband accountable.

Check out her post and reactions.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.