GACHAGUA sends strong message to SIFUNA as he declares Mt Kenya will not give away 2027 votes cheaply.

Sunday, November 08, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned that the Mt Kenya region will not enter into any 2027 pre-election political deals without first negotiating terms with potential partners.
Speaking during the second edition of the Ngemi Cia Watho
event in Murang'a County on Saturday night, November 7, Gachagua told Nairobi
Senator Edwin Sifuna that the region would no longer surrender its votes without
prior agreements.
Sifuna, who is among opposition leaders positioning
themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, attended the event alongside
other political figures.
"Sifuna, here in the Mt Kenya region, we cast our votes
haphazardly in the last election.
“We just handed them to Ruto; without thinking, without any
prior discussion.
“This time around, securing the mountain's vote requires
dialogue," he stated.
The former Deputy President added that the region had not
settled on its preferred presidential candidate and was also exploring the
possibility of presenting its own candidate.
Gachagua's remarks appeared to reference his fallout with
President William Ruto, whom he accused of betraying the community after their
2022 political partnership.
"Someone came to us wearing a sheep's skin, but
underneath, he was a leopard. He has caused us great distress as a community;
he is destroying us," he said.
Gachagua said the region would thoroughly vet prospective
political partners, demanding honesty, integrity, respect for agreements and
commitment to keeping promises.
Meanwhile, the opposition has yet to agree on a joint
presidential candidate, with Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua,
Fred Matiang'i, Gachagua and Sifuna among those keen to face off with Ruto in
the 2027 election.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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