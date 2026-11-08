GACHAGUA sends strong message to SIFUNA as he declares Mt Kenya will not give away 2027 votes cheaply.





Sunday, November 08, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned that the Mt Kenya region will not enter into any 2027 pre-election political deals without first negotiating terms with potential partners.

Speaking during the second edition of the Ngemi Cia Watho event in Murang'a County on Saturday night, November 7, Gachagua told Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna that the region would no longer surrender its votes without prior agreements.

Sifuna, who is among opposition leaders positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, attended the event alongside other political figures.

"Sifuna, here in the Mt Kenya region, we cast our votes haphazardly in the last election.

“We just handed them to Ruto; without thinking, without any prior discussion.

“This time around, securing the mountain's vote requires dialogue," he stated.

The former Deputy President added that the region had not settled on its preferred presidential candidate and was also exploring the possibility of presenting its own candidate.

Gachagua's remarks appeared to reference his fallout with President William Ruto, whom he accused of betraying the community after their 2022 political partnership.

"Someone came to us wearing a sheep's skin, but underneath, he was a leopard. He has caused us great distress as a community; he is destroying us," he said.

Gachagua said the region would thoroughly vet prospective political partners, demanding honesty, integrity, respect for agreements and commitment to keeping promises.

Meanwhile, the opposition has yet to agree on a joint presidential candidate, with Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang'i, Gachagua and Sifuna among those keen to face off with Ruto in the 2027 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.