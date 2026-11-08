After BAYERN and AJAX, MURKOMEN announces plans to bring ARSENAL and MANCHESTER UNITED to Kenya for blockbuster clash at RAILA ODINGA Stadium







Sunday, November 08, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed plans to bring English Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United to Kenya for a high-profile football match in 2027.

Murkomen said the government was exploring the possibility of hosting the two popular clubs at the newly constructed Raila Odinga Stadium in Nairobi, with the proposed fixture expected to take place in July or August 2027.

Speaking about the plans, the CS said President William Ruto was keen on attracting more international football matches to Kenya as part of efforts to position the country as a major sporting destination.

"We are now bringing the high-profile games here. And not only that—next year, the president will bring Arsenal and Manchester United to play in Nairobi in July 2027," Murkomen announced.

The proposed encounter comes amid growing anticipation for the January 5, 2027, friendly between German champions Bayern Munich and Dutch giants Ajax, which will officially launch the Raila Odinga Stadium.

Murkomen expressed confidence in the facility's ability to host some of the world's biggest football stars, describing it as a major milestone for Kenya's sporting infrastructure ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host.

He specifically mentioned Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise, expressing excitement about their anticipated visit to Nairobi.

The CS also defended the government's decision to launch the stadium with a European football fixture, dismissing criticism from sections of Kenyans.

"I dare ask these people: when did you start attending even local games? It's only me and a few true sports lovers who have been in the stadiums supporting our local teams," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.