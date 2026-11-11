Kenyan man found dead in US home days after celebrating birthday as family appeals for help to bring body home (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A Kenyan family is mourning the sudden death of their loved one, Dickson Gitonga Mbatau, who was found dead inside his home in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 28, 2026, just four days after celebrating his 54th birthday.

Dickson had marked his birthday on October 24, sharing photographs from a dinner with his family.

The pictures captured what appeared to be a joyful occasion, making his sudden demise even more heartbreaking for those who knew and loved him.

According to the family, concern began mounting after they went about 48 hours without hearing from him.

Worried about his whereabouts and unable to establish contact, the family requested a welfare check from the Phoenix Police Department.

It was during the police visit that they received the devastating news that Dickson had been found deceased inside his residence.

His death has left relatives and friends grappling with grief as they try to come to terms with losing him so unexpectedly.

Beyond the emotional pain, the family is now faced with the challenge of bringing his remains back to Kenya for burial.

May Dickson's family and loved ones find strength, comfort and peace during these difficult times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.