Cosmetic surgery gone wrong? - LADY’s NYASH sparks online buzz! She was even struggling to walk (VIDEO)

Saturday, November 7, 2026 - A lady has left netizens talking after she was captured on camera walking along a busy street, with her noticeably big nyash attracting attention.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves, the well-endowed lady appeared to struggle as she walked, prompting curious onlookers and social media users to question what could be behind her unusual walk.

Some netizens have speculated that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her nyash.

Watch the video.

Cosmetic surgery gone wrong? https://t.co/VivFZJxqdW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.