DRAMA as Meru woman living in Isiolo fakes child’s death to pocket Ksh 20,000 burial cash - Mourners shocked to find the boy alive in the village (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - A family in Meru was left in shock after their cousin deceived people in Isiolo by claiming her child had passed away, all to secure a KSh 20,000 burial contribution.

The whole scheme came to light when mourners arrived at the family's home in Meru in vehicles to attend the funeral, but the family stated they knew nothing about any such death.

The woman also disappeared on the burial day, leaving the mourners in a state of confusion.

A video shared on social media shows a pastor praying for the boy, saying he will live long to be a testimony in the village.

Watch the video.

Shock as Meru woman living in Isiolo fakes a child’s death to pocket Ksh 20,000 burial cash. Mourners shocked to find the boy alive in the village. https://t.co/lUQbViwNYF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.