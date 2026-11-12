BABU OWINO cries foul as he questions why fellow Luos are fighting his 2027 Nairobi Governor bid - “I am your son”







Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has expressed frustration over what he described as growing opposition to his 2027 Nairobi governor bid within his own Luo community.

Speaking during an interview with Ramogi TV conducted in Dholuo, the outspoken legislator claimed that he had attracted support from nearly every region in the country but was disappointed that some members of his community were working against his political aspirations.

Babu, who has positioned himself within the opposition camp, argued that Nairobi politics was largely influenced by opposition politics, adding that leaders and supporters from different communities had rallied behind his gubernatorial ambitions.

"Almost everyone in the opposition is supporting me. However, my own Luo community is still opposing me.

“Why are you fighting me when I am your son? What have I done wrong?

“Why are you against me?" he posed.

The MP also addressed questions surrounding his Luo identity, claiming that some critics had questioned his ethnic background because of his light complexion, with others joking that he originated from Mumbai, India.

He dismissed the claims, insisting that he was born and raised in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu, where he spent his formative years.

The legislator also reminded his critics of his contribution to ODM and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's presidential campaigns, recounting how he risked his life while traversing more than 280 constituencies to mobilise support for the party's presidential ambitions.

Babu wondered why a community that previously celebrated his loyalty and political sacrifices was now seemingly turning against him.

"I am still the same Babu you have always known.

“I am your son, and I want you to look at me positively.

“Do not oppose me just to make other people happy," he appealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.