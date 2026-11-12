Controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR exposed after boy he claimed to have healed of leprosy in 2023 seeks medical help - He took advantage of him





Thursday, November 11, 2026 - Controversial prophet David Owuor, the founder of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry, has come under scrutiny after a boy he claimed to have miraculously healed of leprosy in 2023 reportedly resurfaced seeking medical assistance.



In 2023, Owuor paraded a boy identified as Bryson Makokha during a Mega Crusade in Nakuru, claiming to have healed him of leprosy.



The controversial preacher declared that the healing happened instantly, giving glory to God.



He also shared photos of the boy on social media as evidence of the purported miracle.



However, three years later, Bryson is desperately seeking help after his condition worsened, raising fresh questions about the highly publicized healing claims made during the crusade.



Prophet Owuor has repeatedly been accused of staging miracles to brainwash his followers.