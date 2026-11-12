





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - A former Airtel employee has revisited her experience at the telecommunications company, claiming that she endured a toxic working environment under her former boss, Stella Igoro.

The former staff member, who worked as a sales executive at Airtel in 2023, leaked a private conversation between herself and Igoro, accusing the senior manager of making her work difficult.

In a post shared on X, the former employee described Igoro as a very toxic manager and appeared to suggest that women should not be given managerial positions.

“2023 while working with Airtel as a sales executive. Very toxic manager. Wamama wasipewe manager positions aki,” she tweeted.

Stella Igoro currently serves as Airtel's Senior Regional Sales and Commercial Leader.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.