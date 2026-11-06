Angry passengers confront a traffic cop who snatched car keys from a matatu driver and attempted to drive the vehicle (VIDEO)

Friday, November 6, 2026 - Drama unfolded after angry passengers confronted a traffic police officer who snatched car keys from a matatu driver and attempted to drive the vehicle away.
The
rogue officer ordered the driver to get out of the matatu, claiming that he had
violated traffic rules.
He
then took the vehicle's keys and got behind the wheel, apparently intending to
drive it to the police station.
However,
the move did not go down well with commuters who were on their way to work and
feared they would be late.
The
passengers confronted the officer, demanding that he return the keys and allow
them to continue with their journey.
The
incident sparked a heated exchange, with commuters insisting that they needed
to get to work as the officer stood his ground.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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