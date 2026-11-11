An undercover COP exposes notorious phone snatcher BAHA alias JABA, who is terrorizing city residents and relies on black magic to evade police trap (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - An undercover police officer has issued a stern warning to a notorious phone snatcher identified as Baha, alias Jaba, accusing him of terrorising Nairobi residents and repeatedly escaping police traps.

In a strongly worded message, the undercover officer claimed that Baha had previously operated in Mathare before shifting his criminal activities to Juja Road and Jogoo Road, and has now reportedly moved his operations to Mwiki and Kasarani.

The officer challenged the suspect to stop terrorising residents, questioning whether people living in Mwiki and Kasarani should not enjoy their nights and use their phones without fear of being attacked by phone snatchers.

He further claimed that the suspect had been evading several traps set by security officers, allegedly using black magic to avoid arrest.

However, the undercover officer warned that Baha's luck was running out, insisting that Crime Busters were closely monitoring his activities.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST