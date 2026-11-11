A state-sponsored goon who went viral after being captured stealing from a woman during a rally shot dead and an AK-47 rifle recovered from him (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A man identified as Immar, who previously went viral after being captured on camera stealing from a woman during a political rally, has been shot dead in a security operation carried out at an informal settlement in Nairobi.

An undercover police officer has shared details of the incident, mocking the deceased over his previous viral moment in which he knocked down a woman before stealing from her during a rally.

According to the officer, Immar and his associates had been terrorizing city residents and harassing Uber drivers in Canaan, Kibera slums.

The officer claims that the gang was being monitored by hawk-eyed security operatives, who reportedly caught up with them at around midnight on Tuesday as they went about their criminal activities.

The encounter reportedly turned deadly, with Immar being shot dead.

An AK-47 rifle was also recovered from him.

The undercover officer recalled how Immar previously went viral, claiming that some people had come out strongly to defend him after the incident during the political rally.

He further warned that Canaan was not a playground for criminals, adding that two other suspects who escaped during the operation were still being pursued.

“Na wale mafala wawili waliofanikiwa kutoroka? Msidhani movie imeisha. Bado kuna maswali yanahitaji majibu,” the officer warned.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST