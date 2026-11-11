A heavily intoxicated LADY captured on camera sleeping along a busy highway amid concern over alcohol abuse among the youth (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A concerned Kenyan has shared a short video clip of a heavily intoxicated woman he spotted sleeping by the roadside as he went about his errands.

It appears that the lady had spent the night drinking before eventually blacking out along a busy highway, putting her life at risk.

The decently dressed woman had seemingly lost control of herself and was in a disoriented state, with no one appearing to come to her assistance.

The disturbing video has sparked concern among social media users, with many questioning how someone could be left sleeping in such a dangerous spot.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over alcohol abuse among young people, with cheap liquor often being blamed for the worrying trend.

Watch the video.

Alcoholism should be declared a national disaster! https://t.co/UPys8FkOvA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.