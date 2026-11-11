A female designer shows how women are faking it to attain an hourglass figure - Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A female designer has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video showing how women can enhance their figures and achieve an hourglass shape.

She posted a video displaying a beautifully sewn African kitenge dress designed to give women an hourglass figure, even when their natural body shapes are different.

The clever design creates the illusion of a tiny waist and fuller hips, making it difficult to tell whether a woman's curves are natural or enhanced.

With the dress, even a woman who considers herself shapeless can instantly achieve an hourglass figure without necessarily going through expensive body enhancement procedures.

The video has amused netizens, with some joking that you can no longer trust what you see because some women are using fashion tricks to fake their curves.

Ogopa Wanawake!

Watch the trending clip.

A female designer shows how women are faking it to attain an hourglass figure https://t.co/eLj62FDOgu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.