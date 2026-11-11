



Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - An angry Kenyan mother was captured on camera confronting her young Gen-Z son for bringing his friends to their family home, where they misbehaved.

In the video, the woman is heard lamenting that her son's friends had accessed her bedroom to engage in “mechi”, leaving her furious.

The situation escalates as the woman whips her son, accusing him of being undisciplined and allowing his friends to turn her house into a den of immoral behaviour.

The mother reminds her son that she had recently caught him smoking bh@ng with his friends and engaging in other questionable activities, but she let it pass.

However, this time round, she appears to have reached her breaking point and is no longer willing to tolerate her son's unbecoming behaviour.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as Kenyan mother confronts son after catching him hosting friends for a party where they allegedly engaged in MECHI https://t.co/GcSPzPA1cF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.