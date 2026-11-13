A video of a SINGLE MOTHER goofing around with her teenage son leaves netizens talking - This boy needs a father figure! Hizi Ni Gani Sasa (WATCH)

Friday, November 13, 2026 - A single mother has sparked an online debate after sharing a video showing her goofing around with her teenage son.
The
widely shared video shows the woman lying on a couch as she records the moment
with her shirtless son.
Although
she appeared to be capturing innocent mother-and-son moments, the video did not
go down well with some social media users, who accused her of crossing the
line.
Others
questioned the boundaries between parents and teenage children, with some
arguing that the boy needs a father figure to guide him as he grows up.
One
social media user even suggested that fathers should be given custody of their
sons in cases where marriages or relationships break down.
“If
I sire a boy and the mother asks for a divorce, she must give me my boy. I go
with him,” the user commented.
Watch
the video.
This Video of a mother goofing around with her son has left netizens talking, https://t.co/mekqKpM9MN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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