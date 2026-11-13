A video of a SINGLE MOTHER goofing around with her teenage son leaves netizens talking - This boy needs a father figure! Hizi Ni Gani Sasa (WATCH)







Friday, November 13, 2026 - A single mother has sparked an online debate after sharing a video showing her goofing around with her teenage son.

The widely shared video shows the woman lying on a couch as she records the moment with her shirtless son.

Although she appeared to be capturing innocent mother-and-son moments, the video did not go down well with some social media users, who accused her of crossing the line.

Others questioned the boundaries between parents and teenage children, with some arguing that the boy needs a father figure to guide him as he grows up.

One social media user even suggested that fathers should be given custody of their sons in cases where marriages or relationships break down.

“If I sire a boy and the mother asks for a divorce, she must give me my boy. I go with him,” the user commented.

Watch the video.

This Video of a mother goofing around with her son has left netizens talking, https://t.co/mekqKpM9MN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.