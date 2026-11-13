Blow to President RUTO as vocal Mt. Kenya MP dumps UDA for GACHAGUA’s DCP ahead of 2027 elections.







Friday, November 13, 2026 - President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered another political setback after Runyenjes Member of Parliament Eric Muchangi Karemba defected to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Karemba’s move comes barely weeks after announcing his decision not to seek re-election on the UDA ticket, marking another significant shift in the political landscape of the Mt Kenya region.

On Friday, November 13, Gachagua confirmed that he had officially welcomed the Runyenjes legislator into DCP following a meeting at his Wamunyoro residence.

“This morning at my Wamunyoro residence, I have welcomed the Member of Parliament for Runyenjes, Hon. Eric Muchangi Karemba, to the DCP Party after Decamping from UDA,” Gachagua announced.

The DCP leader further revealed that Karemba would team up with Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji to strengthen the party's presence across Embu County.

Gachagua also announced plans to visit Runyenjes next week, where he intends to formally introduce the legislator to residents under his new political outfit.

He said DCP was targeting the Embu governorship, parliamentary seats, and all 20 ward positions.

On October 26, Karemba announced that he would not defend his parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket, saying he wanted to consult constituents and other leaders before deciding his political future.

His defection adds to a growing list of Mt Kenya politicians abandoning Ruto's ruling party for Gachagua’s DCP.

On October 9, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja also ditched UDA, declaring that she would pursue the Nakuru gubernatorial seat on a DCP ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.