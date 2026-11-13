Undercover cops blend with members of the public and arrest a machete-wielding gang that has been terrorizing Kibra residents - Hawa Ni Vijana Wadogo Sana Lakini Hawana Huruma (PHOTO)





Friday, November 13, 2026 - Undercover police officers have arrested two machete-wielding men accused of terrorising residents of Kibra, Nairobi, in a daring operation that saw detectives blend in with ordinary members of the public.

The two suspects had reportedly been targeting unsuspecting civilians returning home from their daily activities along Karanja Street, leaving residents exposed to possible attacks.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers from Kibra Police Station received intelligence about the suspects' activities and immediately moved in to stop them.

In a carefully planned operation, the undercover officers positioned themselves along the street, disguising themselves as ordinary commuters to avoid raising suspicion.

After spotting the suspects, the officers swiftly moved in and arrested both men before they could strike again.

The suspects were escorted to Kibra Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending further police action and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to proactive policing, saying it will continue deploying officers to prevent crime, protect the public and ensure residents can go about their daily activities without fear of criminal attacks.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.