



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A man was left with an egg on his face after a lady of the night confronted him and demanded her dues, leading to an ugly confrontation that nearly turned physical.

The man had visited a dingy red-light district where ladies parade themselves, preying on men looking for quick paid encounters.

Trouble started after they were done with their “business” and the lady demanded her dues.

In the video, the lady is seen getting hold of the man and demanding that he pays up.

The confrontation attracted the attention of passersby and her fellow ladies who ply their trade within the vicinity.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

Ukikula Lipa! A lady of the night embarrasses a man as she demands her dues https://t.co/VylwLU7H1P — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.