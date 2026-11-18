Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A man was left with an egg on his face after a lady of the night confronted him and demanded her dues, leading to an ugly confrontation that nearly turned physical.
The
man had visited a dingy red-light district where ladies parade themselves,
preying on men looking for quick paid encounters.
Trouble
started after they were done with their “business” and the lady demanded her
dues.
In
the video, the lady is seen getting hold of the man and demanding that he pays
up.
The
confrontation attracted the attention of passersby and her fellow ladies who ply their trade within the vicinity.
Watch
the video of the dramatic incident.
Ukikula Lipa! A lady of the night embarrasses a man as she demands her dues https://t.co/VylwLU7H1P— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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