“You Turned The Sweetest Girl Into a Cheater” - LADY blames boyfriend after he confronts her over cheating in viral WhatsApp Chat (SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, October 10, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after sharing a screenshot showing how his girlfriend responded when he confronted her about cheating on him.

In the WhatsApp conversation, the man appeared shocked by the alleged betrayal, telling his girlfriend, “I still can’t believe it.”

However, rather than expressing remorse, the lady appeared to turn the blame on him.

“Let’s be real here,” she responded before adding, “Me cheating on you speaks more about you🤷‍♀️.”

She went on to claim that he had changed her, saying, “you turned the sweetest girl ever into a cheater.”

The exchange has sparked debate about accountability and blame in relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.