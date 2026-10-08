Alinigongea Nikiwa Na Mimba Hadi Ikatoka - LADY calls out a married woman who had an affair with her husband while she was pregnant! Plans revenge





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - A disgruntled lady has taken to social media to recount her marital woes and call out a woman she alleges wrecked her marriage.

She paraded the woman’s photo and alleged that she had an affair with her husband while she was pregnant, claiming that the affair left her devastated.

She went on to allege that the woman is married and has two baby daddies.

The lady is now planning a revenge mission, saying she intends to get involved with one of the woman’s baby daddies who lives abroad.

“I am planning to get on with one of the baby daddies akitoka majuu,” she wrote.

Check out her post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.