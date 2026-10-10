Another VIDEO from Nairobi’s Majengo slums emerges - Wanawake Wanajiuza Kama Nyanya! Uchumi Ni Mbaya (WATCH)





Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Another video from Nairobi’s Majengo slums has emerged, showing women selling “mechi” outside dingy mud-walled houses.

A nosy Kenyan visited the slums with a secret camera and recorded the women parading themselves outside the houses, seemingly looking for customers.

Some of the women are in their 50s, and reports indicate that they charge as little as Sh100 for their services.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are struggling with harsh economic times, with the rising cost of living continuing to bite hard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.