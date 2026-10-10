Unaeza Nipea! A MUMAMA records a video of a Maasai man asking her for MECHI! She was over the moon! Huyu Atapewa (WATCH)

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - A woman has shared a hilarious video of a Maasai man, who is reportedly married, asking her for mechi.
She
has been friends with the man for quite some time, and on this particular day,
she had taken him to a roadside kibanda hotel and bought him a soda.
The
man then 'opened his heart' and asked her for “mechi”, saying he had been
yearning to profess his love for her.
The
woman was over the moon as the man tried to seduce her, and from the look of
things, the ‘Bluetooth devices’ could soon be connected successfully.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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