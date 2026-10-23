Well-endowed LUO women break necks during a lavish traditional wedding ceremony - Ona Nyash (VIDEO)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - A group of Luo women broke necks at a lavish traditional wedding ceremony after unleashing energetic dance moves that have since set social media abuzz.

In the trending video, the well-endowed women are seen shaking nyash as they dance to Ohangla music, with each of them seemingly trying to outshine the other.

The ladies left guests entertained as they showed off their impressive dance moves, turning the traditional ceremony into a lively affair.

Male guests appeared to have a hard time keeping their eyes off the curvaceous women as they confidently displayed their moves to the rhythm of the music.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.