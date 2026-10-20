Kamba woman, JENNIFER NTHENYA, accused of infecting a man with high-grade ‘Kaswende’ and robbing him of Ksh 50,000 (PHOTO)





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A Kamba woman has been accused of stealing KSh 50,000 from a man and allegedly infecting him with ‘Kaswende’.

According to claims circulating on social media, the woman, identified as Jennifer Nthenya, is a mama fua based in Kiserian.

A man reportedly invited her to his house to do some chores, only to lose KSh 50,000 under unclear circumstances.

She is also accused of infecting the man with ‘Kaswende’.

Nthenya’s photo was shared on the Kiserian Yetu Facebook group, where the claims were made public.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.