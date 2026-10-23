A Kikuyu man who caused a fatal accident in the U.S while drunk and fled to Kenya finally extradited - He had remained a fugitive for 13 years (PHOTO)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has facilitated the extradition of Sancho Kibutu, a Kenyan national wanted in the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Kibutu was formally handed over to US authorities in Nairobi by officers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before being flown to California.

The extradition followed a request by the US Department of Justice through the US Embassy in Nairobi.

The process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through Kenyan courts, took four weeks.

Kibutu, also known as Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, had remained a fugitive for 13 years after failing to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the United States on September 19, 2013.

A bench warrant was subsequently issued on October 28, 2013.

He was arrested in Nairobi on September 9, 2026, in connection with the extradition proceedings.

Court records indicate that Kibutu was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.

According to the court records, Kibutu, who was then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle.

The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other occupants injured.

Despite his conviction, Kibutu failed to appear for sentencing and remained at large until his arrest in Kenya.

The DPP said the extradition underscores Kenya's commitment to international cooperation in criminal justice and ensuring that individuals wanted in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.