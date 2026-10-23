A Kikuyu man who caused a fatal accident in the U.S while drunk and fled to Kenya finally extradited - He had remained a fugitive for 13 years (PHOTO)

Friday, October 23, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has facilitated the extradition of Sancho Kibutu, a Kenyan national wanted in the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Kibutu
was formally handed over to US authorities in Nairobi by officers from the
Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) before being flown to California.
The
extradition followed a request by the US Department of Justice through the US
Embassy in Nairobi.
The
process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through Kenyan courts, took
four weeks.
Kibutu,
also known as Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, had remained a fugitive for 13
years after failing to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the
United States on September 19, 2013.
A
bench warrant was subsequently issued on October 28, 2013.
He
was arrested in Nairobi on September 9, 2026, in connection with the
extradition proceedings.
Court
records indicate that Kibutu was convicted by the Superior Court of California,
County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary
to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.
According
to the court records, Kibutu, who was then aged 32, was driving along Golden
State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another
vehicle.
The
crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other
occupants injured.
Despite
his conviction, Kibutu failed to appear for sentencing and remained at large
until his arrest in Kenya.
The DPP said the extradition underscores Kenya's commitment to international cooperation in criminal justice and ensuring that individuals wanted in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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