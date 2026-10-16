Eldoret resident magistrate DIANA WIKUNZA exposed by her ex-husband as he demands dowry refund - Had an affair with estranged husband’s uncle! Ogopa Wanawake

Friday,
October 16, 2026 - Eldoret
Resident Magistrate Diana Wikunza has been embarrassed online by her estranged
husband, Edwin Wafula, who claims that she had an affair with his uncle, Zablon
Muganda, a prison warder.
According to Wafula, a
Kakamega-based lawyer, he sponsored Wikunza’s university education and paid dowry,
only for her to cheat on him with his own uncle.
Wafula’s uncle reportedly dumped
his ex-wife after squandering her money.
Wafula and his ex-wife have
been embroiled in a long-standing divorce battle.
Wafula is now demanding a
refund of the dowry he claims he paid in 2012, comprising domestic animals and
cash valued at KSh 950,000.
Check out Wafula’s Facebook post, where he washes his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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