Eldoret resident magistrate DIANA WIKUNZA exposed by her ex-husband as he demands dowry refund - Had an affair with estranged husband’s uncle! Ogopa Wanawake





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Eldoret Resident Magistrate Diana Wikunza has been embarrassed online by her estranged husband, Edwin Wafula, who claims that she had an affair with his uncle, Zablon Muganda, a prison warder.

According to Wafula, a Kakamega-based lawyer, he sponsored Wikunza’s university education and paid dowry, only for her to cheat on him with his own uncle.

Wafula’s uncle reportedly dumped his ex-wife after squandering her money.

Wafula and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a long-standing divorce battle.

Wafula is now demanding a refund of the dowry he claims he paid in 2012, comprising domestic animals and cash valued at KSh 950,000.

Check out Wafula’s Facebook post, where he washes his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.