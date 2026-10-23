SHOCK as Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor’s bodyguard, OBED LIMO, goes on a shooting spree at Eldoret Hospital while visiting his critically ill wife and injures 2 people- It was like a scene out of an action movie





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Eldoret Hospital after a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich’s VIP security detail was involved in a shooting incident that left two other people injured.

According to a police report, the officer, identified as Police Constable Obed Limo, had rushed to the hospital armed with a Duma pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition after receiving information that his wife, Shanice Jepkogei, was critically ill.

The incident reportedly occurred when Limo cocked his firearm while at the hospital, prompting a security guard to intervene and attempt to disarm him.

During the ensuing struggle, one round of ammunition was discharged, injuring the security guard, Daniel Kimutai Maiyo, 30, in the left thigh.

A female marketing staff member at the hospital was also injured after a bullet fragment reportedly ricocheted and struck her right ankle.

The incident caused drama at the hospital as investigations were launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is handling the matter as detectives work to establish what exactly transpired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.