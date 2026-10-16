Well-endowed Kienyenji woman steals the show during RAILA ODINGA’s 1st anniversary - See how she was shaking her NYASH (VIDEO)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - A well-endowed Kienyenji woman who was among the hundreds of ODM supporters who turned up for the late Raila Odinga’s first anniversary was captured on camera shaking her nyash, leaving little to the imagination.

The woman, who was dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that flaunted her physique, did not waste any chance to show off her dance moves as music blared from the speakers.

She skillfully shook her nyash to the rhythm, drawing attention from those around her as the celebrations continued.

The video has since surfaced online, turning her into an online sensation and sparking reactions among social media users.

Watch the trending clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.