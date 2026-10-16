DJ SHITI’s rented house in Athi River locked over 4 months’ rent arrears - A neighbour exposes him





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Popular Kenyan comedian DJ Shiti has reportedly been thrown into a fresh housing crisis after his rented house in Athi River was locked over four months of unpaid rent.

A neighbour reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea App, claiming that the witty comedian had fallen behind on rent, leading to the house being locked.

DJ Shiti rose to fame through his role in the popular TV comedy series The Real Househelps of Kawangware, where his unique humour and comic antics earned him a huge following.

However, the latest allegations have raised questions about his current financial situation, especially as the comedian has lately been less visible in the limelight compared to his peak years.

This is not the first time reports of DJ Shiti being kicked out of a rented house have surfaced.

In 2023, similar claims emerged that he had been rendered homeless after his house was locked over rent arrears.

Back then, the comedian dismissed the rumours, insisting that he could not allow his situation to deteriorate to that level.

If the latest allegations are true, they could point to difficult times for the comedian, whose popularity has seemingly waned in recent years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.