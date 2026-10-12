Unmasked! Marakwet East MP DAVID KANGOGO BOWEN falls in love with a widow, 6 years after colourful wedding - Buys her a house in Kilimani amid reports that they recently welcomed twins







Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Marakwet East Member of Parliament David Kangogo Bowen is reportedly dating a widow, with reports emerging that their relationship is at an advanced stage.

According to a source, Kangogo recently welcomed twins with the woman, who allegedly started out as his side chick.

He is said to be spoiling her with lavish gifts, including a brand-new Subaru Forester and an apartment in Kilimani.

Kangogo tied the knot with his wife, Judy, six years ago in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by prominent Rift Valley leaders, among them CS Kipchumba Murkomen and MP Oscar Sudi.

However, it appears that the MP could be embracing polygamy, and it may only be a matter of time before he adds another wife, if the reports are anything to go by.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.