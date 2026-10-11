Rich kids cause a fatal accident along James Gichuru Road while racing with supercars at night (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Luxury car dealer Luqmaan Hasham, better known as Lookie, caused a fatal accident along James Gichuru Road while racing with his friends.

The accident is reported to have occurred in the middle of the night, with reports emerging that one person lost his life.

The crash involved an Aston Martin, a VW Tiguan, and a Suzuki Alto reportedly belonging to a cab driver.

Sadly, the cab driver is reported to have died in the accident.

Lookie and his friends are also alleged to have been intoxicated and illegally racing along the road when the accident occurred.

Watch the videos.

Early morning crash along James Gichuru.. Don't drink and drive. #RoadSafetySunday https://t.co/7d7nSmADnh — Pamoja Road Safety ⛑️ (@CFCJoes) October 11, 2026

Just witnessed an accident along James Gichuru Road on my way home; An Aston Martin, VW Tiguan and a Suzuki N-Wagon drivers involved. Viewer’s descretion advised https://t.co/bOOIN2mbVb — Branji (@BrianGeorgeKE) October 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.