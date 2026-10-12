Kenyan LADY confesses to infecting men with HOMA KUBWA - Tafuta Dawa Mapema Kama Tulikulana Bila “SI-DIH”(PHOTOs)





Monday, October 12, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has caused panic on social media after confessing to infecting several men with 'homa kubwa'

She reportedly had escapades with different men when she jetted into Kenya from Oman, where she works as a househelp.

She has since returned to her workplace abroad, and her health appears to have deteriorated.

She advised men who had encounters with her without using “Si-Dih” to visit a hospital and seek medical attention before the virus takes a toll on them.

Check out her trending post.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.