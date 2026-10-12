Kenyan LADY confesses to infecting men with HOMA KUBWA - Tafuta Dawa Mapema Kama Tulikulana Bila “SI-DIH”(PHOTOs)

Monday, October 12, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has caused panic on social media after confessing to infecting several men with 'homa kubwa'
She reportedly had escapades with
different men when she jetted into Kenya from Oman, where she works as a
househelp.
She has since returned to her
workplace abroad, and her health appears to have deteriorated.
She advised men who had encounters
with her without using “Si-Dih” to visit a hospital and seek medical attention
before the virus takes a toll on them.
Check out her trending post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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