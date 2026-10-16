Unemployment Crisis! See the number of youths who turned up for a job vacancy at a newly opened boutique in Kericho (VIDEO)





Friday, October 16, 2026- Hundreds of jobless youths turned up at Wajose Smartwear in Kericho, where a new boutique was being opened, hoping to secure a job.

Although the employer had only a few vacancies available, hundreds of young people showed up to try their luck, highlighting the growing struggle among Kenya's youth to find employment.

A video capturing the large crowd has since drawn attention online, with the number of job seekers turning up for the limited opportunities raising concerns about the country's unemployment crisis.

The incident comes at a time when many young Kenyans are struggling to secure jobs despite having the necessary qualifications, with limited employment opportunities making the search for work increasingly competitive.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.