Watch the embarrassing moment a female dancer fell off stage during Murang’a University Freshers’ night (VIDEO)





Monday, October 5, 2026 - A female dancer tripped and fell off the stage during Murang’a University Freshers’ Bash, leaving her with minor injuries.

In the video, the lady was dancing energetically alongside her colleagues as they performed coordinated moves.

Unfortunately, she missed a step and fell off the stage.

What surprised many, however, was how the other dancers continued with their performance as if nothing had happened.

Watch the embarrassing moment below.

The embarrassing moment a female dancer fell off stage during Murang’a University Freshers’ night https://t.co/3QFgcnFdNW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.