Police arrest 2 suspects behind phone snatching crimes in Kasarani - Recover crude weapons moments after snatching a phone from a member of the public (PHOTO)





Monday, October 5, 2026 - Police officers from Kasarani Sub-County conducted a successful operation yesterday, October 4, 2026, in the Clay City, Sunton, and Hunters areas.

During the operation, police intercepted and apprehended two suspects who had just snatched a mobile phone from a member of the public.

The duo attempted to evade arrest, prompting a swift pursuit by the officers, who cornered and apprehended them.

Upon a thorough search of the suspects, officers recovered the stolen mobile phone alongside crude weapons.

The suspects were placed in police custody pending their arraignment, while the crude weapons are being held as exhibits.

The National Police Service remains steadfast in its efforts to dismantle phone theft syndicates and other criminal networks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.