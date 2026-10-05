Police arrest 2 suspects behind phone snatching crimes in Kasarani - Recover crude weapons moments after snatching a phone from a member of the public (PHOTO)

Monday, October 5, 2026 - Police officers from Kasarani Sub-County conducted a successful operation yesterday, October 4, 2026, in the Clay City, Sunton, and Hunters areas.
During
the operation, police intercepted and apprehended two suspects who had just
snatched a mobile phone from a member of the public.
The
duo attempted to evade arrest, prompting a swift pursuit by the officers, who
cornered and apprehended them.
Upon
a thorough search of the suspects, officers recovered the stolen mobile phone
alongside crude weapons.
The
suspects were placed in police custody pending their arraignment, while the
crude weapons are being held as exhibits.
The National Police Service remains steadfast in its efforts to dismantle phone theft syndicates and other criminal networks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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