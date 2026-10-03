VIDEO! See how club host CIGGIE JOHNSON had a strong bond with his 12-year-old daughter before a DNA test showed he was not the biological father





Saturday, October 3, 2026 - Popular club host Ciggie Johnson is in pain as he tries to come to terms with the shocking news that he is not the biological father of his 12-year-old daughter.

Ciggie decided to take a DNA test on the girl after a push and pull with her mother, only for his worst fears to be confirmed.

He was heard confronting the girl’s mother on the phone, reminding her that he had been financially supporting the girl for 12 years, covering rent and school fees from birth.

He also claimed that her mother had previously reported him to the police and children’s officers.

“If I were a bad person, I would come after you,” he said, before demanding that the mother be honest with the child.

“Tell her the truth so she does not think I am a bad person while you are the bad person.”

The mother reportedly agreed to tell the girl after school.

Ciggie had a strong bond with the girl and regularly posted videos on social media showing their father-daughter moments.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.