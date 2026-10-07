Use your brains - DORIS GESARE told as it emerges that she has had private escapades with multiple Kisii MPs but still struggling! MANDUKU pays her Ksh 10,000 only after MECHI (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Doris Gesare has been exposed by a person claiming to be her close friend over alleged private encounters with multiple Kisii MPs, including Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi and Nyabari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku.

According to the claims, Doris has been ‘in the game’ for a long time and has met powerful politicians and wealthy men but is still struggling with life.

The source further claims that she connects young ladies to politicians and other influential men in society, and while some of the ladies she allegedly connects change their fortunes, she is still struggling.

The source also claims that Doris is paid only Ksh 10,000 whenever she meets MP Manduku in hotel rooms for their private encounters.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.