DORIS ONCHIRI linked to private escapades with popular Kisii politicians - Anagawia Waheshimiwa Kama Njugu (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A lady identified as Doris Onchiri has been linked to private escapades with popular Kisii politicians, including Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.
According to a source, Doris
is Manduku’s latest catch and reportedly meets him regularly.
The source further claimed
that despite her escapades with politicians, Doris still lives in a low-end
estate in Syokimau.
The source also alleged that
Doris started dating older men while she was still in high school.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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