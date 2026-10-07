DORIS ONCHIRI linked to private escapades with popular Kisii politicians - Anagawia Waheshimiwa Kama Njugu (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A lady identified as Doris Onchiri has been linked to private escapades with popular Kisii politicians, including Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.

According to a source, Doris is Manduku’s latest catch and reportedly meets him regularly.

The source further claimed that despite her escapades with politicians, Doris still lives in a low-end estate in Syokimau.

The source also alleged that Doris started dating older men while she was still in high school.

See her photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.