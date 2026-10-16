UNMASKED! Meet AZZIAD NASENYA’s new wealthy Luo MUBABA! He is the CEO of Phoenix Capital Kenya Limited and has flown her to the U.S. for a vacation (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Azziad Nasenya has been linked to a romantic affair with Phoenix Capital Kenya Limited Chief Executive Officer Clement Onyango.

According to a source, Clement, who runs the microfinance institution, flew Azziad to the US for a vacation.

She has been posting photos of the vacation on her Instagram account, with details now emerging that the lavish trip is sponsored by Onyango.

This is not the first time Azziad has been linked to romantic escapades with older rich men.

Her lavish lifestyle has often attracted attention on social media, with questions being raised about how she funds it.





Below are photos of the CEO, who is alleged to be Azziad’s latest sponsor.

Photos of Azziad’s US trip reportedly funded by the CEO.