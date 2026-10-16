Huyu Mzee Ni Kama Ameuza Shamba! A bartender shares a video goofing around with an elderly man





Friday, October 16, 2026 - A bartender has left social media users talking after sharing a video of herself goofing around with an elderly man at her establishment.

The woman, who runs a small bar, was captured on camera interacting playfully with the old man, who had visited the premises to irrigate his throat.

In the viral clip, the bartender is seen pampering the elderly customer, with their interaction attracting attention and sparking hilarious reactions online.

Some social media users have jokingly speculated that the man could have sold a piece of land or received his pension, given the attention he was receiving at the bar.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.