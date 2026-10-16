A popular and controversial preacher captured on camera selling Holy Communion on live TV - Church is big business (VIDEO)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Prominent Ugandan preacher and televangelist Robert Kayanja is facing scrutiny over his conduct after he was captured on camera selling Holy Communion on live TV.

In a video circulating on social media, Kayanja is seen displaying the Holy Communion to his followers and urging them to buy it.

He set the price of the Holy Communion at 50,000 UGX, equivalent to approximately KSh 1,500.

Kayanja has lately been facing criticism on social media, with some users accusing him of turning his church ministry into a business and exploiting his followers financially.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.