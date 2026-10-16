JUNET MOHAMED reveals why he snubbed RAILA ODINGA's first death anniversary as he takes aim at UHURU - "Baba’s spirit could not be in such a place"





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has revealed why he skipped the first anniversary commemoration of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, despite being a key figure in the former ODM leader’s political camp.

Speaking in West Pokot on Friday, October 16, Junet said he opted out of the memorial after noticing that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had been invited to the event.

The outspoken ODM lawmaker declared that he could not share the same space with the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, arguing that Gachagua’s presence made it impossible for him to attend.

“Yesterday, we as ODM members mourned Baba on the first anniversary of his death.

“I did not attend because when I looked at the list of those invited, I saw the name of Rigathi Gachagua,” Junet said.

“I said to myself I cannot sit in the same place with someone like him, and Baba’s spirit could not be in such a place,” he added.

Junet also turned his attention to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, criticising him for failing to attend the Bondo commemoration.

“The sponsor abandoned us yesterday, just as he abandoned Baba during the election. He disappeared in 2022, and yesterday he disappeared again.

“Is such a person really trustworthy?” he posed.

Gachagua had earlier disclosed that he received an invitation from Raila’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, but could not attend because he was in the United States on a previously scheduled programme.

In his statement, Gachagua described Raila as “the father of our democracy and defender of the rights of Kenyans,” insisting that his praise for the former Prime Minister and Mama Ida was sincere.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.