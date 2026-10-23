Uko Na Utoto Mingi - Man calls out his former high school mate for trying to snitch on him to his girlfriend and break their relationship - Shares the message he sent his lover





Friday, October 23, 2026 - A man has called out his former high school mate for trying to interfere with his relationship by texting his girlfriend about a story dating back to 2022.

Taking to X, the man questioned why his former schoolmate was bringing up an old issue in 2026, apparently hoping to cause trouble in his relationship.

He claimed that his girlfriend ignored the message and instead called him to ask why the man was behaving immaturely.

The two laughed at him, with the man describing his former schoolmate as someone who needed to grow up.

“Mzee uko na utoto mingi sana. This you on Instagram texting my girl in 2026, story ya 2022,” he wrote.

He added that his girlfriend had wondered why the former schoolmate was acting in such a manner, before dismissing his attempt to interfere in their relationship.

“Grow up. Anyway, point yako ilikuwa?” he concluded, questioning what his former schoolmate had hoped to achieve by sending the message.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.