Milimani Law Courts magistrate DIANA WIKUNZA humiliated online by her ex-husband through a series of posts as he demands dowry refund! This man is a narcissist (LOOK)







Friday, October 23, 2026 - Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Diana Wikunza has once again been targeted on social media by her ex-husband, Edwin Wafula, a Kakamega-based lawyer, following their bitter divorce.

Wafula is embroiled in a long-standing feud with his ex-wife, demanding a refund of the dowry he claims to have paid.

He frequently attacks her on social media, insisting that his dowry must be returned.

In his latest outburst, Wafula has vowed that if his ex-wife dies, he will move to court to stop her burial until his demands are met.

“When this brainless cow dies, I will go to court and stop her burial.

"Wakili [Reece Mukhabani Mwani], advise the Abamakhaya clan to return my cows early, or it is going to be a battle when she dies.

"I will sue to stop her burial. Her body will stay in the morgue until they return my cows and/or apologise.

"I made sure that a whole Magistrate sat in open court like a common thief,” one of his posts reads.

Check out his Facebook posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.