Kamba praise and worship ladies spark an online buzz with their dance moves - Hawa Ni Kama Walikua Madame Wa Streets Wakaingia Church (VIDEOs)

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Praise and worship ladies from a little-known church in Ukambani have sparked an online buzz after videos of their energetic dance moves surfaced online.
The
ladies accompany their youthful pastor to open-air crusades, where they perform
lively, club-like dance routines while rocking figure-hugging outfits.
The
videos have triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many users
questioning whether the dance moves are appropriate for a church setting.
Some
netizens joked that the women danced with the confidence of seasoned club
dancers, while others defended them, saying praising God should not be confined
to one style of worship.
Watch
the videos and be the judge.
Kamba praise and worship ladies spark an online buzz with their dance moves https://t.co/RiZaPGmzmT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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