Two Luo men intercepted by detectives for using a luxurious Prado to commit armed robberies in Kisumu - A pistol recovered during a high-speed chase (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Kisumu after detectives intercepted a black Toyota Prado and arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of robberies in Kisumu town and its environs following a high-speed chase.

The operation followed a robbery report by a woman who told police that she and her friends had been robbed of five mobile phones by individuals travelling in a black Toyota Prado.

Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives from Kisumu Central launched a search for the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery.

Their efforts led them to a black Toyota Prado, registration number KDX 642Y.

However, when officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver ignored police orders to stop and sped off, triggering a dramatic pursuit through the town.

Determined to stop the fleeing suspects, detectives continued trailing the vehicle.

When the driver persisted in defying their orders, officers fired at the Prado’s tyres, puncturing them near Oile Park.

With its tyres deflated, the vehicle veered out of control before crashing into an electric pole with a deafening bang.

The impact damaged its front-right side, bringing the attempted getaway to an abrupt end.

Police arrested two suspects, William Onyango Odhiambo and Felix Owino Onyango, as they tried to flee the wrecked vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Prado yielded a black pistol and three mobile phones, which were detained as exhibits as detectives intensified investigations into the suspects’ suspected involvement in a series of robberies.

The two suspects remain in custody, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

See photos of the suspects and the intercepted Prado.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.