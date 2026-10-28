Two Luo men intercepted by detectives for using a luxurious Prado to commit armed robberies in Kisumu - A pistol recovered during a high-speed chase (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Kisumu after detectives intercepted a black Toyota Prado and arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of robberies in Kisumu town and its environs following a high-speed chase.
The operation followed a robbery report by a woman who told
police that she and her friends had been robbed of five mobile phones by
individuals travelling in a black Toyota Prado.
Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives from Kisumu
Central launched a search for the vehicle believed to have been used in the
robbery.
Their efforts led them to a black Toyota Prado, registration
number KDX 642Y.
However, when officers attempted to intercept the vehicle,
the driver ignored police orders to stop and sped off, triggering a dramatic
pursuit through the town.
Determined to stop the fleeing suspects, detectives
continued trailing the vehicle.
When the driver persisted in defying their orders, officers
fired at the Prado’s tyres, puncturing them near Oile Park.
With its tyres deflated, the vehicle veered out of control
before crashing into an electric pole with a deafening bang.
The impact damaged its front-right side, bringing the
attempted getaway to an abrupt end.
Police arrested two suspects, William Onyango Odhiambo and Felix Owino Onyango, as they tried to flee the wrecked
vehicle.
A subsequent search of the Prado yielded a black pistol and
three mobile phones, which were detained as exhibits as detectives intensified
investigations into the suspects’ suspected involvement in a series of
robberies.
The two suspects remain in custody, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.
See photos of the suspects and the intercepted Prado.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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