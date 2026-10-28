Reactions as youthful Kikuyu single mother performs rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy as her little daughter watches -Watch video





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - A youthful Kikuyu single mother has left netizens talking after sharing a video of herself performing what she described as rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy.

In the video, the lady is seen in a shamba with her young daughter, pouring a white substance onto the ground as the little girl watches.

She captioned the video, “Breaking soul ties with my baby daddy,”.

The clip has since attracted mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning the meaning behind the ritual, while others linked her actions to witchcraft.

Others, however, viewed the act as a symbolic way of moving on from a past relationship and cutting emotional ties with an ex-partner.

The presence of her young daughter in the video also drew attention, with some social media users questioning why the child was present during the ritual.

Young Kenyan lady sparks reactions after sharing a video of herself performing what she described as rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy. https://t.co/Nruxf1dPGK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.