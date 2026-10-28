Reactions as youthful Kikuyu single mother performs rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy as her little daughter watches -Watch video

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - A youthful Kikuyu single mother has left netizens talking after sharing a video of herself performing what she described as rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy.
In
the video, the lady is seen in a shamba with her young daughter,
pouring a white substance onto the ground as the little girl watches.
She
captioned the video, “Breaking soul ties with my baby daddy,”.
The
clip has since attracted mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning the
meaning behind the ritual, while others linked her actions to witchcraft.
Others,
however, viewed the act as a symbolic way of moving on from a past relationship
and cutting emotional ties with an ex-partner.
The
presence of her young daughter in the video also drew attention, with some
social media users questioning why the child was present during the ritual.
Young Kenyan lady sparks reactions after sharing a video of herself performing what she described as rituals to break soul ties with her baby daddy. https://t.co/Nruxf1dPGK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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