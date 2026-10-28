How Kikuyu ‘Sharp Boy’ HARRISON NJERU defrauded a victim of KSh 4.95 million through cryptocurrency scam





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a suspect accused of defrauding a victim of KSh 4.95 million in an alleged Forex and cryptocurrency investment scam.

The suspect, Harrison Njeru Muthika, was arrested by detectives from the Nairobi Regional Headquarters following investigations into a complaint filed by a man who claimed he was induced to invest his money in Forex and cryptocurrency trading.

According to investigators, the complainant transferred a total of KSh 4,950,000 to Njeru through several transactions between April 30 and July 2, 2025.

The victim sent the money after being promised that it would be invested in the two trading ventures, raising questions about how the funds were handled and whether the promised investments were ever made.

The investigations culminated in the review of the case file by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Following the review, a court issued a warrant of arrest, paving the way for Njeru’s apprehension.

The suspect is currently in custody pending arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts, where he is expected to face charges relating to cheating, operating a collective investment scheme without approval, fraudulently inducing trading in securities, and the acquisition and use of proceeds of crime.

The case serves as a reminder to Kenyans to exercise caution when dealing with individuals promising returns through Forex and cryptocurrency investments, particularly where the legitimacy of the investment scheme has not been independently verified.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.