TRENDING! LADY’s facial expressions during her lavish introduction ceremony spark an online buzz - Hakuna Bibi Hapa (VIDEOs)

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A young couple is trending after multiple videos of their lavish introduction ceremony surfaced online, with many social media users taking note of the lady’s facial expressions.
Friends
and family gathered at the ceremony to witness the young couple begin their
journey to marriage, but the bride-to-be appeared gloomy and displayed what
some viewers described as visible red flags.
She
appeared to be full of attitude and more of an introvert.
Others
went as far as noting that there appeared to be little chemistry between the
couple.
Watch
the trending videos.
Dust delayed is not ..? https://t.co/4I2eJIvXS9— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026
Will this marriage last? https://t.co/JHzt0HoKTA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026
Dust gathering!! https://t.co/djFbdqjEWY— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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