TRENDING! LADY’s facial expressions during her lavish introduction ceremony spark an online buzz - Hakuna Bibi Hapa (VIDEOs)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A young couple is trending after multiple videos of their lavish introduction ceremony surfaced online, with many social media users taking note of the lady’s facial expressions.

Friends and family gathered at the ceremony to witness the young couple begin their journey to marriage, but the bride-to-be appeared gloomy and displayed what some viewers described as visible red flags.

She appeared to be full of attitude and more of an introvert.

Others went as far as noting that there appeared to be little chemistry between the couple.

Watch the trending videos.

Dust delayed is not ..? https://t.co/4I2eJIvXS9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

Will this marriage last? https://t.co/JHzt0HoKTA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.